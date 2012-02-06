Submit questions during the briefing via the chat window, via Twitter @europlanetmedia, or email epsc-dps-press@europlanet-society.org. The meeting hashtag is #EPSCDPS2019.

EPSC-DPS Joint Meeting 2019 Press Briefings

Monday 16th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Cheops mission update

  • Michel Mayor (University of Geneva) – Exoplanets in context
  • Kate Isaak (European Space Agency) – Cheops mission status
  • Willy Benz (University of Bern) – Cheops – An exoplanet follow-up mission
  • Ravit Helled (University of Zurich) – Cheops contribution to open questions in (exo)planetary science
  • David Ehrenreich (University of Geneva) – Cheops in the context of other exoplanet missions

Tuesday 17th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Hayabusa2 & OSIRIS-REx

  • Antonella Barucci (Observatoire de Paris) – Spectral variation on the surface of Ryugu
  • Makoto Yshikawa (ISAS/JAXA) – Hayabusa2 mission results: the impact experiment and the second touchdown
  • Dante Lauretta (University of Arizona) – OSIRIS-REx at Asteroid (101955) Bennu: The Site Selection Campaign
  • Daniella DellaGiustina (University of Arizona) – Interpretation of colour and albedo variation on Bennu
  • Michael Daly (York University, Canada) – Insights from Bennu’s global digital terrain model

Wednesday 18th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Future mission updates

  • Patrick Michel (Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, CNRS) – Asteroid Impact Deflection Assessment (AIDA) science update
  • Nancy Chabot (Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab) – NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission
  • Michael Küppers (European Space Astronomy Centre (ESA/ESAC) – Hera mission
  • Colin Wilson (University of Oxford) – EnVision mission to Venus
  • Kelly Geelen (European Space Agency) – Mars Sample Return plans and current status

Thursday 19th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Akatsuki mission results, 2020 Coordinated Venus Observations and science at Venus

  • Masato Nakamura (ISAS/JAXA) – Akatsuki mission update
  • Takeshi Horinouchi (Hokkaido University) – Cloud-top wind observations by Akatsuki
  • Takeshi Imamura (University of Tokyo) – Infrared observations at Venusian cloud tops
  • Yeon Joo Lee (Technical University of Berlin) – 2020 Coordinated Venus Observation Campaign
  • Valeria Mangano (INAF-IAPS) – Venus flybys of BepiColombo for the 2020 Coordinated Venus Observation Campaign
  • Michael Way (NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies) – Possible habitability of ancient Venus and Venus-like exoplanets

