EPSC-DPS Joint Meeting 2019 Press Briefings
Monday 16th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Cheops mission update
- Michel Mayor (University of Geneva) – Exoplanets in context
- Kate Isaak (European Space Agency) – Cheops mission status
- Willy Benz (University of Bern) – Cheops – An exoplanet follow-up mission
- Ravit Helled (University of Zurich) – Cheops contribution to open questions in (exo)planetary science
- David Ehrenreich (University of Geneva) – Cheops in the context of other exoplanet missions
Tuesday 17th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Hayabusa2 & OSIRIS-REx
- Antonella Barucci (Observatoire de Paris) – Spectral variation on the surface of Ryugu
- Makoto Yshikawa (ISAS/JAXA) – Hayabusa2 mission results: the impact experiment and the second touchdown
- Dante Lauretta (University of Arizona) – OSIRIS-REx at Asteroid (101955) Bennu: The Site Selection Campaign
- Daniella DellaGiustina (University of Arizona) – Interpretation of colour and albedo variation on Bennu
- Michael Daly (York University, Canada) – Insights from Bennu’s global digital terrain model
Wednesday 18th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Future mission updates
- Patrick Michel (Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, CNRS) – Asteroid Impact Deflection Assessment (AIDA) science update
- Nancy Chabot (Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab) – NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission
- Michael Küppers (European Space Astronomy Centre (ESA/ESAC) – Hera mission
- Colin Wilson (University of Oxford) – EnVision mission to Venus
- Kelly Geelen (European Space Agency) – Mars Sample Return plans and current status
Thursday 19th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)
Akatsuki mission results, 2020 Coordinated Venus Observations and science at Venus
- Masato Nakamura (ISAS/JAXA) – Akatsuki mission update
- Takeshi Horinouchi (Hokkaido University) – Cloud-top wind observations by Akatsuki
- Takeshi Imamura (University of Tokyo) – Infrared observations at Venusian cloud tops
- Yeon Joo Lee (Technical University of Berlin) – 2020 Coordinated Venus Observation Campaign
- Valeria Mangano (INAF-IAPS) – Venus flybys of BepiColombo for the 2020 Coordinated Venus Observation Campaign
- Michael Way (NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies) – Possible habitability of ancient Venus and Venus-like exoplanets