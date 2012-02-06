Submit questions during the briefing via the chat window, via Twitter @europlanetmedia, or email epsc-dps-press@europlanet-society.org. The meeting hashtag is #EPSCDPS2019.

EPSC-DPS Joint Meeting 2019 Press Briefings

Monday 16th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)

Cheops mission update

Michel Mayor (University of Geneva) – Exoplanets in context

Kate Isaak (European Space Agency) – Cheops mission status

Willy Benz (University of Bern) – Cheops – An exoplanet follow-up mission

Ravit Helled (University of Zurich) – Cheops contribution to open questions in (exo)planetary science

David Ehrenreich (University of Geneva) – Cheops in the context of other exoplanet missions

Tuesday 17th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)

Hayabusa2 & OSIRIS-REx

Antonella Barucci (Observatoire de Paris) – Spectral variation on the surface of Ryugu

Makoto Yshikawa (ISAS/JAXA) – Hayabusa2 mission results: the impact experiment and the second touchdown

Dante Lauretta (University of Arizona) – OSIRIS-REx at Asteroid (101955) Bennu: The Site Selection Campaign

Daniella DellaGiustina (University of Arizona) – Interpretation of colour and albedo variation on Bennu

Michael Daly (York University, Canada) – Insights from Bennu’s global digital terrain model

Wednesday 18th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)

Future mission updates

Patrick Michel (Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, CNRS) – Asteroid Impact Deflection Assessment (AIDA) science update

Nancy Chabot (Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab) – NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission

Michael Küppers (European Space Astronomy Centre (ESA/ESAC) – Hera mission

Colin Wilson (University of Oxford) – EnVision mission to Venus

Kelly Geelen (European Space Agency) – Mars Sample Return plans and current status

Thursday 19th September, 12:15-13:15 CEST (10:15-11:15 UTC / 06:15-07:15 EDT)

Akatsuki mission results, 2020 Coordinated Venus Observations and science at Venus